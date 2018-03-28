Is it time to take the next step?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When it comes to moving out of your home and into a senior living community, there's one obvious question, "when is the right time?!" That's what we're discussing today with Diann Johnson from Samaritas Senior Living along with two Samaritas residents Sue and Julia.
"I'm Not Ready Yet"
- Samaritas Senior Living
- Tuesday, April 10 at 11:30am
- 2000 32nd St SE, Grand Rapids
- Lunch will be provided
