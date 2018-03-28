Explore the secret of bees in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - With the warmer temperatures, we're seeing more bug and insects here and there, which can be good and bad, depending on who you talk to!

One bug we really haven't started to see yet is bees. But, if you head to downtown Muskegon, you'll be able to find lots of them. Rachael got the chance to check out a fun exhibit that just opened in time for Spring Break at the Lakeshore Museum Center!

The Secrets of Bees looks like a fun exhibit. There's a Spring Break Open House happening at the Lakeshore Museum Center, next Tuesday, April 3rd from 10:30 to 12:30pm. And as mentioned, on the second Saturday of each month, the museum will feature a bee craft or science activity relating to bees.

And remember, admission is free for Muskegon county residents and members and just a few bucks for non-residents. This would be a fun destination for Spring Break!

