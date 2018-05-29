Consumers Credit Union – an important part of our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's summer time, and that means a lot of folks are on the move in West Michigan, and Consumers Credit Union is a big part of a lot of activities in the area.

Today, we have Scott Dobson here to tell us about some of them.

The Grand Rapids Parade of Homes started last weekend, May 25-June 9. If you download the HBA Parade of Homes app powered by Consumers, you'll get the inside look at all of the homes and where they are located. You can even sort by builder and see whose products are featured in each residence.

If you miss out on the GR event, Consumers is the presenting sponsor of the Kalamazoo HBA Parade of Homes that starts June 8-16.

Being in the midst of home buying season, and Consumer's challenges you to Dare to Compare your mortgage offer. Stop by an office to learn more about how their lending decisions are made locally and custom-made just for you.

Tour de Taylor Consumers has a number of core charities that they support. One in particular is called Tour de Taylor. It is a bicycling event that honors the life and giving spirit of Taylor Grainger, a Southwest Michigan student who passed away of cardiac arrest in 2007 at age 14. Funds raised go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan so that sick kids and families may enjoy some "Wish" time.

Tour de Taylor is a fun event for the whole family no matter what your cycling experience, as you have the option of a 12-mile, 31-mile or 68-mile (100K) course. You can join in by registering at http://www.walktallforkids.com/tour-de-taylor.html for the June 9 event. Consumers always has a team involved.

Additionally, Consumers also participates in the Annual Wish-A-Mile ride to raise funds and awareness for Make-A-Wish. This event later this summer (July 26-29) is the largest single event fundraiser the Michigan chapter of Make-A-Wish puts on. Consumers participates in this as part of Team Taylor, who since 2008, has granted the wishes of several local children and their families and donated more than $1.8 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, enough for 200+ Wish Trips.