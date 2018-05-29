Don't neglect your hearing health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We all know how important it is to get regular medical check-ups.
Most of us wouldn't dream of skipping the annual physical -- and for the dentist it's often twice a year for cleanings.
But, there's a screening most of us are probably skipping. An annual hearing check-up. So, Terri decided to get my hearing checked out, by stopping into the office of Our expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan at Mcdonald Audiology and Hearing Services.
The entire process was simple and free of charge. From the camera examination of the inner ear, to the actual hearing test, it took less than a half hour.
McDonald Hearing Services
- 961 4 Mile Road NW - Grand Rapids
- 4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE - Kentwood
- 403 S. Nelson - Greenville
- 616-723-8441
About McDonald Hearing Services
