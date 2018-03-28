David Carrier expanding his team

By: eightWest staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 02:14 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 02:14 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Sometimes finding the right job means finding the right team to join. Our Expert David Carrier is looking to expand his team - he joined us in studio to let us know what he's looking for.

David L. Carrier

  • Estate Planning & Elder Law
  • Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage
  • (616) 361-8400
  • www.davidcarrierlaw.com
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending now on woodtv.com

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018

News
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018